Delhi

Convene Delhi Assembly Session immediately: BJP

The Delhi Assembly Complex | Photo Credit: File Photo
Special Correspondent New Delhi July 29, 2022 21:51 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:51 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded that the Delhi Legislative Assembly be immediately convened for another Monsoon Session so that the issues confronting public welfare in the Capital are adequately discussed.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the session be called for “at least ten days” immediately in order to fix the accountability of the AAP Delhi government regarding issues of administration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The Delhi government always runs away from discussing the problems in the Assembly, but will have to answer the questions of the people,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The government should immediately convene the monsoon session and 15 days’ notice should be given as per rules to convene it,” he added.

The LOP said the Delhi government needed to answer questions related to its excise policy, which is currently being probed by the CBI in addition to issues related to water logging, among many others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Delhi
Read more...