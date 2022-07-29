Convene Delhi Assembly Session immediately: BJP

The Delhi Assembly Complex | Photo Credit: File Photo

July 29, 2022 21:51 IST

‘The session should be called to fix the accountability of the Delhi government regarding administration issues’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded that the Delhi Legislative Assembly be immediately convened for another Monsoon Session so that the issues confronting public welfare in the Capital are adequately discussed.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the session be called for “at least ten days” immediately in order to fix the accountability of the AAP Delhi government regarding issues of administration.

“The Delhi government always runs away from discussing the problems in the Assembly, but will have to answer the questions of the people,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The government should immediately convene the monsoon session and 15 days’ notice should be given as per rules to convene it,” he added.

The LOP said the Delhi government needed to answer questions related to its excise policy, which is currently being probed by the CBI in addition to issues related to water logging, among many others.