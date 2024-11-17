Contribution of farm fires in pollution spikes as Delhi sees worst air quality in country  

The concentration of hazardous particulate matter in the city’s air shot up to over 17 times the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, with stubble burning in neighbouring States emerging as a significant contributor to the problem.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the level of PM2.5 — tiny particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter — was recorded at 263 micrograms per cubic metre at 6 p.m. on Saturday, about 17.5 times the WHO’s permissible limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre for a 24-hour period.

PM2.5 are inhalable particles, invisible to the naked eyes, that remain suspended in the air and lead to severe respiratory issues once they enter the body and cling to the lungs.

The contribution of farm fires to PM2.5 spiked to 37.2% on Friday — around two and a half times the contribution of 14.9% recorded on November 2 — according to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences data.

This came as the city’s air quality once again slipped to the ‘severe’ zone, with the average air quality index (AQI) reading at 417 at 4 p.m. on Saturday — the worst in the country.

Rai inspects ISBT

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a surprise check at the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal and alleged that BS-IV diesel buses plying from BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttarakhand are aggravating the pollution problem.

“The BJP governments are deliberately sending diesel buses to increase pollution in Delhi,” he alleged. The ban on the entry of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers into the city had come into force on Friday.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that Mr. Rai’s “theatrics” over buses from other States prove that he is more interested in staying in the news rather than controlling pollution.

“It has been repeatedly established that the two major causes of pollution in Delhi are toxic smoke from stubble burning in Punjab and the dust particles rising from the Capital’s broken roads,” he said.