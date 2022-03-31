Contractual staff protest outside Delhi Secretariat

They demand the reinstatement of their jobs or provision of alternate jobs

Temporary nurses and computer data entry operators (CDEOs), who worked with the Delhi government for COVID-19 special duty, protested outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, stating that their services have been terminated. “Hiring of additional manpower (Doctors, Nursing Personnel and CDEOS) for vaccination activity is not to be extended beyond March 2022. Due rationalization and utilization of this additionally hired manpower is to be done at the session sites till 31st March 2022,” an official order dated March 24 read.

The protestors said they will keep protesting until the Delhi government reinstates their jobs or provide alternate jobs.

Ranjeet Kaur, 23, who has been giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to citizens since May 2021 at different sites in the south-east district, said many a time they were not even given gloves to work. “Sites also kept changing and we had to reach as per the roster that was released every night. There were days when I had to vaccinate 400 people a day. There are others who had vaccinated 500-600 people per day. It was a tough job,” she said.

Ms. Kaur added that there is a shortage of staff in government treatment facilities.

“Our demand is to adjust us in some other medical facilities such as mohalla clinics or dispensaries. In the Delhi budget, the CM said that there will be 20 lakh new jobs. The PM had also said that people who worked during COVID will be given priority in government jobs. But let alone respect, we don’t even have basics. Please don’t send us home,” she said. Before the vaccination duty assigned by the Delhi government, Ms. Kaur had done COVID-19 duty in a private hospital. “I was not even going home back then. I struggled a lot to work long shifts wearing PPE kits. It was difficult to even breathe wearing them,” she added.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.

Avinash Rai, 25, a computer data entry operator at vaccination sites since June last year said that they were called ‘Corona warriors’, but were treated very badly. “We were said that the contract will be for three years. But got the (termination) notice on March 25. We have been given a notice for only 5 days. Our contract was renewed every three months,” Mr. Rai said. He added that they have been protesting for the past six days, but no minister or MLA or official has met them till now and they continue to stand outside the Secretariat in this scorching heat. “Don’t make us unemployed like this. Give us some type of employment.” Mr. Rai pleaded.