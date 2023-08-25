Contractual employee can’t be denied maternity benefit: Delhi HC

August 25, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

New Delhi

Maternity benefits are a fundamental and integral part of the identity and dignity of a woman who chooses to bear a child, said the Delhi High Court while maintaining that contractual employees can’t be denied the benefit.

The High Court made the observation while rejecting the contention of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) that its contractual employee can’t be placed on a par with its regular staff when it comes to the entitlement of maternity benefits.

Coming to the rescue of a contractual advocate who was denied her maternity benefits, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh ordered the authority to release medical, monetary and other benefits to her.

Justice Singh called it “ironic” that the woman, who was appointed with the Juvenile Justice Board to protect the interests of the children who may be suffering at the hands of the criminal justice system, was not able to secure the benefits that were necessary for the best interest and welfare of her own child.

“Maternity benefits do not merely arise out of a statutory right or contractual relationship between an employer and employee but are a fundamental and integral part of the identity and dignity of a woman who chooses to start a family and bear a child,” Justice Singh said.

“The social welfare legislation of the Maternity Benefit Act certainly does not discriminate on the basis of the nature of employment of the beneficiaries,” the High Court added.

The woman had moved the High Court after her request for maternity benefits was declined.

She was appointed with the Juvenile Justice Board as a legal aid counsel in May 2016. During the period of her contractual employment, she conceived a child in April 2017, hence, she applied for maternity leave of seven months.

She also wrote a letter to the Member Secretary requesting the grant of maternity benefits to her. Subsequently, in October 2017, the DSLSA responded stating that her request for maternity benefits had been declined since there was no provision for the grant of the benefits to contractual employees.

