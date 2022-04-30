Contractor held for Satya Niketan building collapse

April 30, 2022 01:05 IST

Days after a three-storey building in south-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed and ended up killing two and injuring four labourers, the Delhi police has arrested the contractor in charge of modifying the building, officers said on Friday.

According to DCP (South West) Manoj C., the accused has been identified as Md. Raees (46).

The incident took place on April 25, when the terrace of the building collapsed, trapping six construction workers. After an hour-long rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Police personnel, all the six labourers were recovered.