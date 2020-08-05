Contractor held for attacking civic official

NEW DELHI

An executive engineer with South Delhi Municipal Corporation was attacked in his office in Hauz Khas on Wednesday afternoon. The accused has been arrested, the police said.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that a PCR call was received around 2.30 p.m. When the police reached the spot, they were allegedly informed by Executive Engineer Sunil Gehlot that a contractor, Manoj Mandal, had attacked him.

“The contractor came to the office regarding a complaint and started arguing with the official. He then pulled out a gun and tried to fire. As the shot could not be fired, he hit the official’s head with the gun. The accused fired in the air in a bid to escape. An empty cartridge has also been recovered,” he added.

Based on a complaint, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections of Arms Act was registered and investigation was taken up.

Mandal was arrested in a few hours with the help of technical and local intelligence. “The entire sequence of events is being verified and appropriate charges will be levelled,” Mr. Thakur said.

Police said that the accused had told them that his grievances, including those pertaining to grant of uniform, had not been addressed despite repeated requests. Hence he took this step.