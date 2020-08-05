Contractor held for attacking civic official

An executive engineer with South Delhi Municipal Corporation was attacked in his office in Hauz Khas on Wednesday afternoon. The accused has been arrested, the police said.
DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that a PCR call was received around 2.30 p.m. When the police reached the spot, they were allegedly informed by Executive Engineer Sunil Gehlot that a contractor, Manoj Mandal, had attacked him.
“The contractor came to the office regarding a complaint and started arguing with the official. He then pulled out a gun and tried to fire. As the shot could not be fired, he hit the official’s head with the gun. The accused fired in the air in a bid to escape. An empty cartridge has also been recovered,” he added.
Based on a complaint, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections of Arms Act was registered and investigation was taken up.
Mandal was arrested in a few hours with the help of technical and local intelligence. “The entire sequence of events is being verified and appropriate charges will be levelled,” Mr. Thakur said.
Police said that the accused had told them that his grievances, including those pertaining to grant of uniform, had not been addressed despite repeated requests. Hence he took this step.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath