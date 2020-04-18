Contractor found transporting 37 workers to market arrested

A 50-year-old labour contractor was arrested after he was found taking 37 labourers to Palwal Mandi in Haryana, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the accused contractor has been identified as Brijesh, a resident of Haryana’s Palwal.

The police said that around 1.30 a.m. on Friday, Prahaladpur police station staff, deployed at Okhla T-point picket, intercepted a truck on suspicion. “The vehicle was checked and the police found that 37 labourers were inside it. Their contractor was also present with them,” Mr. Meena said.

During questioning, it was revealed that the contractor was intending to “supply” the labourers at Palwal Mandi. “It was also revealed that the contractor took the workers from Okhla Mandi and Chatarpur. They all belong to Bihar and are temporarily living in Chhatarpur,” the officer said.

The police said that a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Epidemic Act has been registered and that the labourers have been shifted to a shelter in Madanpur Khadar.