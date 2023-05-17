Contract workers’ struggle for pay parity signals key change in Haryana’s auto hub

May 17, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - Gurugram

A year-long struggle for pay parity by 200-odd contractual employees of a company in Haryana’s automobile hub has come as a boost for workers seeking to raise similar demands with their respective managements.

The development is “significant” as the protracted fight for equal pay at Proterial India Private Limited in Industrial Model Township, Manesar, does not have the support of permanent employees, says Subhashini, an activist of the Mazdoor Sahyog Kendra (Gurgaon-Neemrana) and law graduate from Delhi University.

The Gurugram-Manesar-Bawal automotive belt has been witness to several workers’ movements over the years seeking better wages, formation of unions, rollback of lay-offs, but they were mostly led or supported by permanent workers’ unions.

Sit-in against lay-offs

Bhupender Singh, a contractual worker at Proterial India Private Limited for the past three years, says the management’s announcement of the dismissal of 32 contractual employees on May 11 last year had sparked the struggle.

The same evening, contractual workers staged a sit-in against the decision on the company premises. Eventually, a tripartite agreement was signed under Section 12(3) of the Industrial Disputes Act with the intervention of the Labour Department, and the dismissed workers were reinstated.

“It has been almost a year since we launched the movement in June 2022 seeking pay parity. While regular employees are paid ₹60,000-₹80,000 per month, contractual workers get a meagre ₹10,000 despite some of them working for 10 years. The company was then called Hitachi Metals. It was taken over by a new group this January. So far, 45 contractual workers have been sacked. There are around 40 permanent workers, but they have not supported us,” says Mr. Singh.

Making a mark

The movement has made a mark as similar efforts by contractual workers in the past have failed to take off, says Ms. Subhashini. In September 2015, temporary workers at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant had to call off their protest seeking a wage hike within a few hours after the police resorted to lathicharge, she says.

“The Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Private Limited saw another important strike by contractual workers in November 2019, but it had the support of permanent workers. The striking workers were seeking better compensation for laid-off employees, unlike contractual workers at Proterial seeking pay parity with regular employees,” says Ms. Subhashini.

‘A new trend’

The struggle signals a new trend of contractual workers standing up for their rights, says Khusiram, another activist of the Mazdoor Sahyog Kendra (Gurgaon-Neemrana). It also assumes significance as permanent workers’ unions are fast losing their bargaining power owing to their dwindling numbers in companies, he adds.

“The workers at Proterial held protest marches on February 3, April 21 and May 1 this year, re-energising the workers’ community. No permanent workers’ union has been able to do this for more than a decade now,” says Mr. Khusiram, who was sacked from Maurti Suzuki following violence at its factory in Manesar in 2012.

Ms. Subhashini says the workers’ demand has remained unfulfilled despite a year-long struggle, but it will lend strength to contract workers in other companies to raise their demands even without the support of permanent employees’ unions.