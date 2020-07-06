‘Continuous assessment helped AUD declare results’

Ambedkar University Delhi on Monday said that it had declared results for all its programmes and would release its admission brochure for the upcoming academic session on July 11.

Depending on declaration of board exam results, the varsity said, it would start the admission process in the last week of July or the first week of August. V-C Anu Singh Lather said the admission process would be in accordance with the timeline as proposed by UGC/MHRD for fresh admission and added that AUD has successfully completed the academic year 2019-20 for most of its students despite the challenges that the pandemic and lockdown brought about.

“AUD is one of the few educational institutions that declared results for all its programmes across all semesters,” she said. Ms. Lather said that because of a continuous assessment AUD managed to finish the winter semester by June 12 and declare results for most programmes.

In AUD, Ms. Lather said, assessment for courses is spread over the duration of the semester as they are in the form of classroom presentations, participation in planned teacher-mediated discussions, essays or other written submissions, practical work, fieldwork, project work, quizzes, in-class or take-home examinations and so on so they were able to assess students despite the lockdown.

“Even before the lockdown this year, by mid-March, most courses had finished 50 to 60% of the total assessment. Both the faculty members and the students adapted to the changed circumstances that required innovative online modes of teaching and substitute and alternative assessments were given in cases where end-semester examination could not be held,” the V-C said

The university also said it paid special attention to final year students so that they can finish their degree requirements and that ll research students registered for MPhil and PhD, who were supposed to finish this academic year, shall be given extra time as per the guidelines of the UGC.