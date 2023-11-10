Continue revamp of Chandni Chowk: Delhi HC to govt.

November 10, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government should ensure that the redevelopment work carried out at the Chandni Chowk market is maintained and continued, the High Court here said while adding that traders in the area too owe some responsibility towards it.

The court passed the order on Wednesday while closing the proceedings on a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by it on its own with respect to the redevelopment of the market.

The court said there is no reason to continue with the PIL in view of various steps taken by the authorities, including the installation of boom barriers and CCTV cameras in the market.

It said the traders were expected to assist the authorities, adding that they were free to devise a formula for managing the boom barriers by employing their own people in consultation with the Delhi police.

The traders’ association also owes some social responsibility as the area is being developed for their welfare too, it said adding that it is expected that they will “take up the responsibility and come forward to assist the authorities in this endeavour”.

It also noted that CCTV cameras were installed by the Public Works Department (PWD) on the stretch from the Red Fort to Fatehpuri to monitor the “no-entry violations”, which led to a collection of over ₹19 lakh as fine last year.

