Continue releasing salaries of last quarters to DU colleges: HC to govt.

Court disposes of plea seeking direction to pay salary due

The High Court told the Delhi government to continue releasing salaries of the last quarters of the financial year 2020-21 to the colleges affiliated to Delhi University and fully funded by it.

An HC Bench gave the direction on Wednesday on a petition filed by Assistant Professor Udaibir Singh and other staffers of different colleges seeking direction to pay them their salary due for several months.

The petitioners in the case include teachers and staff of Acharya Narendra Dev College, Adita Mahavidyalaya Women’s College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

The court noted that on previous hearings, it had passed directions to the Delhi government to release funds to the colleges, pursuant to which the government has released funds for the first two quarters of the financial year 2020-2021, at par with the amounts that were released to the said colleges for the financial year 2019-20.

Delhi government’s additional standing counsel also stated that “compliances have been made” with regard to salary arrears. Taking note of the submission, the court said: “The aspect of public interest raised by the petitioners herein stands addressed. No further orders are required to be passed in this petition. The present petition is disposed of along with pending application.”