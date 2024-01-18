Contemptuous allegations against judges: lawyer tenders apology 

January 18, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A lawyer who was sentenced to six months in jail for criminal contempt of court for making “scandalous, unwarranted, and baseless imputations” against several sitting judges of the High Court and district courts in the national capital tendered an unconditional apology to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The High Court had, on January 9, held advocate Virendra Singh guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to six months in jail, besides imposing a fine of ₹2,000. It had also directed that he be taken into custody and handed over to the Superintendent of Tihar jail.

Mr. Singh subsequently filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, following which a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on January 12 asked him to “file an unconditional apology on the affidavit before the judges against whom he had made the allegations”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his affidavit to the High Court, Mr. Singh sought mercy, saying he did not intend to scandalise the judges and that he would exercise caution in future.

Mr. Singh, representing a rape victim, had filed an appeal before a single-judge Bench of the High Court in July 2022 against a trial court order acquitting the accused. In the appeal, the lawyer named several judges and accused them of acting arbitrarily, whimsically, and in a biased manner.

The apex court will hear the case again on January 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.