‘Contaminated’ water samples given by BJP not from Yamuna: Delhi Speaker cites reports

March 21, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday said reports showed that contaminated water samples claimed by BJP MLAs to be from the Yamuna were not from the river.

Objecting to the reports, the BJP alleged that the samples it submitted in January during a special session of the House were swapped.

BJP legislators had on January 18 protested against the AAP government over pollution levels in the Yamuna, carrying bottles of contaminated water allegedly from the river.

Addressing the House on the second day of the budget session, Mr. Goel said he gave the samples to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on January 19, which submitted a preliminary report on March 7 and a detailed one on March 15. “As per reports by DJB and CSIR-NEERI, the water is not from the Yamuna but regular drinking water mixed with some black substance,” he said.

Mr. Goel termed the whole incident “serious” as it was “aimed at creating panic among the people”.

The Speaker added he has referred the matter to the Privileges Committee of the Assembly and asked it to submit a detailed report within one month. “I have asked the committee to find out where the sample was taken from and whether DJB officials intentionally tried to delay or hide the report.”

When the BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri objected to the reports, Mr. Goel asked him to present his side before the committee.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar told The Hindu that the reports cannot be trusted as “there is a chance that the bottles have been changed”. He said the Speaker should have called at least one Opposition member when he gave the bottles to the DJB.

“The Delhi Pollution Control Committee says that the pollution in Yamuna has increased by 200% in the past 7-8 years. Does the government not accept their own report,” Mr. Mahawar asked.

He demanded that the Speaker form a committee with ruling and Opposition members to take samples from various locations of Yamuna. “Let’s test those samples and the truth will be out,” he added.