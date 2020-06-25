Containment zones to be clubbed into bigger clusters

Certain containment zones, especially in the Old City in Gurugram would be clubbed into bigger clusters for better management and monitoring. The orders in this regard are expected on Friday.

Putting to rest the speculations of reimposition of lockdown in the district, a senior government official, on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that certain containment zones would be clubbed into bigger clusters for better monitoring. As per the latest orders, there are 107 containment zones in the district, including 100 in the Gurugram block alone. The areas in the containment zone include parts of Ardee City, Mullahera village, DLF Phase-III and Sector 50, 53, 47, 48, 43 and 49, among others. Besides, there are four containments zones in Pataudi, two in Sohna and one in Farrukh Nagar.

Sources in the administration said the containment zones with high population density and relatively large number of cases would be clubbed for better monitoring. Mostly the containment zones falling in the Old City could be clubbed. Residents of areas, presently not part of the containment zones, would be allowed sufficient time to make necessary arrangements if they are required to be included in the cluster, said sources.

No activity, except the supply of essential items, is allowed inside these zones. Usually, an areas with five or more cases is declared a containment zone for 28 days. The official said the clusters would be made keeping in mind the convenience of residents and the economic activity in the area.

Some local politicians and officials had requested Chief Minister Manohar Lal for a complete lockdown in the district for 10 days in the view of the rising cases of infection during his meeting, earlier this month. It was, however, later ruled out by Divisional Commissioner Ashok Sangwan in an interaction with the media persons.