Containment zones plummet as cases continue to decrease

New Delhi

31 August 2021 00:56 IST

Emphasis on strict COVID-appropriate behaviour in districts with no hotspots

Only around 200 of the 87,500-plus containment zones created in the Capital during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic currently remain in place.

The authorities concerned are not only still keeping an eye on such areas but also ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour in their vicinity.

The number of containment zones in the city is decreasing rapidly with some districts such as the Central and North-East districts, having seemingly become free of them per se and others on the brink of ridding themselves of the tag.

20 new cases

The city reported only one new COVID-19 death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,081, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday. Also, 20 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,736. A total of 51,387 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.04%.

A total of 10,828 vaccinations were administered in the city on Sunday and a total of 1,32,28,841 doses have been given till now.

According to Revenue Department records till August 26, of the 87,508 containment zones across the city, 87,289 had been decontained and 71 were in the process of being scaled down leaving a total number of 219 remaining zones in the Capital of which 148 were active containment zones.

“It is very important to keep an eye on COVID cases which emerge from areas which were previously containment zones, testing and contact tracing so as to ensure that they do not relapse into the previous situation where clusters of infection develop,” a senior revenue department official said.

Most affected

While no containment zones exist in the North and Central districts any more, the South-East district with two and the East district with three containment zones were expected to be free of any such demarcation over the coming days, government sources said.

In terms of active containment zones, which are classified on the basis of the difference between the number of containment zones and the number of decontained zones, the New Delhi district has the maximum number of such zones at 116 followed by 24 in in the West district and 25 in the South district.

“The Delhi government is committed towards ensuring that COVID-19 cases do not rise in the city and is implementing best practices to plug the spread of the virus,” another health department official said.

“The government and its agencies are strict about the enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour in the city and is taking all steps necessary in that endeavour,” the official added.