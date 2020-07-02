Containment zones in Gurugram stand at 104

The district administration on Thursday removed from the list five areas and notified three more to take the total number of containment zones to 104. There is no change in the containment zones in Sohna, Farrukh Nagar and Pataudi blocks of the district.

In a fresh list of containment zones, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri notified Block A and B-1 of South City-II, Tower No.3 in Sector 47 Malibu Town and a street in Sector 23 in Gurugram block. However, five containment zones were removed from the list, taking the total number of zones in Gurugram block to 97. The number of containment zones in Farrukh Nagar, Sohna and Pataudi are one, two and four respectively.

On June 26, the administration also issued a list of containment zones, reducing the number from 107 to 106.

Besides, there are eight Large Outbreak Regions in as many wards of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, including Heera Nagar, Hari Nagar, Baldev Nagar, Nathupur abadi and Dundahera, among others, for carrying out intensive health campaigns to contain the spread of COVID-19. These regions have reasonable restrictions on the movement and permission is granted for in-situ industries to work.