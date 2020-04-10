Containment zone order: residents call for review

Less than 24 hours after the district administration declared nine places as ‘containment zones’ here, the Nirvana Country Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has sought the review of the order, saying the township had no fresh case since almost three weeks.

“Two persons had tested positive for COVID-19 before March 19 in the multi-storey apartments and both have now recovered. There have been no fresh cases since then. So the district administration’s decision to declare the township a ‘containment zone’ on Thursday evening came as a surprise to us. We have approached the offices of Deputy Commissioner and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Commissioner to seek review,” said Nirvana Country RWA president Alok Bansal.

He said the residents were, however, coping well since the township had self-imposed a lockdown after the two cases were reported this past month and essential items were being delivered by the administration.

The decision, however, came as a “rude shock” to many in the areas sealed as ‘containment zones’ and the same also led to panic among them.

Caught unawares, Ruchika Sethi, a Nirvana Country resident, said: “The order led to confusion. We had not stocked up vegetables or other essentials. The announcement also led to panic-buying... We had no grocery for today. It is 6 p.m. and I have managed to cook lunch only now. I really wish surprise announcements are contained. It is throwing families like ours totally out of gear as we cannot join the rat race.”

Many residents took to the social media as well to seek answers to their queries due to “lack of clarity” from the administration. In one such Facebook post, a resident sought to know whether he could take his pet outside for a walk or not.

Besides Nirvana Country, the areas declared as ‘containment zones’ are Palam Vihar, Sector 9, Sector 54, Emar Palm Gardens (Sector-83), Laburnum Society, Sector 39, Fazilpur Jharsa, Pataudi Ward No. 11 and Sohna’s Rajpur village.

As per the orders, the movement of the inhabitants of the ‘containment zones’ is absolutely restricted and the areas have been sealed. Policemen have been deployed checkpoints have been set up. The items of daily need, including vegetables and groceries, are being delivered at door step.