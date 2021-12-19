Container trolley crushes 4 to death

Vehicle overturned on autorickshaw, killing all passengers; accused arrested

Four people, including a minor were killed when a trolley container overturned on an autorickshaw near Indira Gandhi stadium in central Delhi on Saturday morning. A case has been registered.

Accused driver Pritish Chaudhary and helper Nitish have been arrested from Tughlakabad. the police said.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the victims have been identified as autorickshaw driver Surender Yadav, 40, his nephew Jay Yadav, 32, both residents of Shastri Park, and two passengers Tata Prakash, 13, and his uncle Komal Singh, 35.

Wasn’t locked properly

Standing outside Maulana Azad Medical College mortuary waiting to get the bodies, kin of the victims said the trolley container was on its way to Tughlakabad from Sonipat while the autorickshaw was reportedly coming from Sarai Kale Khan and was on its way to north-east Delhi. Both were in opposite directions when the trolley tried to take a U-turn and overturned, crushing the four people inside the autorickshaw.

They said the container wasn’t locked from the corners which they suspect is the reason behind it overturning.

The police said the driver and helper of the trolley fled the spot. Gas cutters were used to extract the autorickshaw from underneath the trolley. The four injured were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Tata Prakash’s uncle Diwan Singh, who works in a private canteen at Seelampur police station, said that the boy, from his village in Agra, had come to Delhi for the first time. “He was a Class VII student. He wanted to see Delhi and spend a few days with me so I had called him. I had told my cousin, Komal Singh, to bring along Tata with him,” Mr. Diwan said.

Tata and Komal Singh had reached Sarai Kale Khan on a bus on Saturday and had taken the autorickshaw to reach Mr. Diwan’s house in Seelampur.

Komal Singh had gone to Agra on Thursday for a day. He used to work with Mr. Diwan in the same canteen at Seelampur police station. Komal Singh is survived by two minor children and wife.

Tata’s father was killed in Punjab two years ago and is now survived by his mother and two younger siblings.

Surender’s family said that he used to drive a rented autorickshaw and is survived by his wife, four minor children and parents. “He used to leave around 5 a.m. everyday and then come back by 12 p.m. He would then leave by 5 p.m. and be back at night. On Saturday morning, he was taking Jay who needed to buy a few things for the factory he runs,” Surender’s nephew Deepak Yadav said.

“Barely a month ago, his 10-year-old son had a heart surgery and his father is also undergoing treatment for age-related complications,” Deepak said.