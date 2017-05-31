Contain mosquito breeding, NGT tells govt

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government and its civic bodies to clean and maintain water bodies, including fountains, across the city to prevent them from becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the authorities to either pour kerosene in water or release gambusia, a small fish that feeds on mosquito larvae.

“Authorities should ensure that fountains are cleaned and maintained so that they don’t have stagnated water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” the Bench said.

Abandoned DDA flats

It also directed them to inspect abandoned flats owned by the DDA in Janakpuri and probe the issue of mosquito breeding. The direction came after some commissioners appointed by the green panel informed the Bench that several fountains installed in government offices, hospitals and hotels were not maintained properly and had become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.