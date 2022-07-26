Contacts of Delhi Monkeypox case have no symptoms: officials

A six-bed isolation ward has been set up for monkeypox patients at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital. | Photo Credit: File photo

July 26, 2022 02:38 IST

Patient has lesions, no other complications, says doctor

The 34-year-old man who tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi is stable and there are no new cases, according to authorities. Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday instructed officials to ensure that all preventive measures are in place to tackle the infection and urged people to not panic.

A six-bed isolation ward has been set up in Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, which will be expanded if necessary, said officials.

“The patient has lesions, which are painful, but there are no other complications,” said a doctor, treating the patient at the hospital.

About 14 contacts of the infected person have been traced, including four family members, and none of them have any symptoms so far, according to officials. None of them has been tested so far.

Mass testing not possible

“Unlike COVID-19, it will be difficult to do mass testing for monkeypox as currently testing is done using fluid or skin scrapings taken from the lesions,” an official said. The infected person had gone to Himachal Pradesh about three weeks ago with his friends, said the official.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease (which can be transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. It was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox’.

The incubation period (interval from infection to onset of symptoms) of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

The ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the Centre states that the transmission of the monkeypox virus happens primarily through large respiratory droplets, generally requiring prolonged close contact.

Human-to-human transmission of the virus can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions. Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linen, bedding, electronics, and clothing that have infectious skin particles.

Symptoms include lesions, which usually begin to appear within one to three days from the onset of fever, lasting for around two to four weeks, and are often described as painful until the healing phase, when they become itchy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday called on countries in South-East Asia Region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox, with the disease being declared a public health emergency of international concern.