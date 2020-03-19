Delhi

Consumers avoiding visiting markets: CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday said that footfall at businesses was reducing daily in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

“Delhi is the largest centre for distribution of trade in the country. About five lakh traders from other States visit Delhi daily for procurement of their stores. This number has gone down to about one lakh as consumers are avoiding visiting markets,” the traders’ body said.

As per an estimate, business to the tune of 30% is so far affected, it added.

Most traders, however, had buffer stocks to last 45-60 days and the supply chain was fully geared with material for the next 15-20 days, it added.

The CAIT said that domestic manufacturers were doing their best to meet requirements of the supply chain.

However, small industries needed some “hand-holding” by the government at the current juncture.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 1:44:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/consumers-avoiding-visiting-markets-cait/article31103369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY