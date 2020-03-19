Consumers avoiding visiting markets: CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday said that footfall at businesses was reducing daily in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
“Delhi is the largest centre for distribution of trade in the country. About five lakh traders from other States visit Delhi daily for procurement of their stores. This number has gone down to about one lakh as consumers are avoiding visiting markets,” the traders’ body said.
As per an estimate, business to the tune of 30% is so far affected, it added.
Most traders, however, had buffer stocks to last 45-60 days and the supply chain was fully geared with material for the next 15-20 days, it added.
The CAIT said that domestic manufacturers were doing their best to meet requirements of the supply chain.
However, small industries needed some “hand-holding” by the government at the current juncture.
