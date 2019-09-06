Consumer panel directs travel agency to pay ₹1 lakh to senior citizen

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed a city-based travel agency to compensate a senior citizen by paying over ₹1 lakh for failing to arrange air tickets to Las Vegas despite the complainant having paid a deposit amount of over ₹2.40 lakh.

Observing that the 69-year-old man had to suffer mental agony for the deficient services on part of the travel agency, the consumer panel observed, “The sole defence is that the complainant was not provided air tickets on time because there was a delay in making the balance payment by him... However, they did not bother to place on record even a single document to substantiate the alleged delay.”

The directions came when Mussoorie resident Rajinder Parkash Gupta approached the forum alleging that the SOTC had “cheated” him by not delivering the services promised.

“It is the complainant’s case that he made the payment as and when demanded by the travel agency. If there was delay in making payment of the tour cost, they [agency] should have refused to accept the balance payment and cancelled the tour of the complainant,” the consumer panel observed while noting the allegations made.

It was also alleged that the travel agency had failed to book helicopter rides in Las Vegas for which the complainant had already paid the amount.

The panel said, “There is no document on record that they ever informed the complainant that they will not be able to arrange the helicopter ride for any reason whatsoever. It is also relevant to note that booking of the helicopter ride was neither cancelled nor the cost of the same refunded.”