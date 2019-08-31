Consumer forum tells realty firm to pay ₹22.6 lakh to flat buyer

The State Consumer Disputes redressal forum here has directed Unitech developers to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹22.60 lakh for not delivering possession of an apartment booked in Noida within the stipulated period of time.

Holding the developers deficient in services, the commission observed, “Present is a clear case of deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party [Unitech]. Complainant is legally entitled to seek refund of the money deposited by them with the [developer] along with appropriate compensation.”

The directions came when the panel was hearing a complaint moved by Mathura resident Vidhu Goyal who alleged that despite paying over ₹22.35 lakh for booking an apartment in the project by Unitech, the developers had failed to allot the flat.

“It is stated that the complainant was hoping that the developer would complete the construction within the stipulated time but the opposite party never updated the information related to the project to the complainant… It is stated by the complainant that he has put his hard-earned money with the hope to get the flat,” observed the forum while noting the allegations in the complaint.

While directing Unitech to compensate the flat buyer, the consumer forum stated, “From the unrebutted evidence, it stands established that the construction of the flat of the complainant is not near completion and the period of about three years is already over. It is stated by the complainant that there is no sign of completion of the project.”

An additional compensation of ₹25,000 was also directed to be paid to the complainant.