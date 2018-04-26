Consumer forum fines travel agency

A district consumer disputes redressal forum in the Capital on Monday directed a city-based travel agency to compensate a group of senior citizens who alleged that the agency had put them through “hassle and discomfort” during a tour.

‘Money demanded’

The complaint was made by the general-secretary of the Varishth Nagrik Kalyan Samati, a senior citizens’ welfare association. The complaint stated that throughout the tour, that included visits to Gwalior and Khajuraho, the driver of the bus arranged by the agency kept demanding money.

“The grievance of the senior citizens is that they were not taken to the destination spots with all comfort and ease, rather they were put to unnecessary hassle and discomfort at the hands of the driver.

“It is also the case of the complainants that on the way the driver received a sum of ₹54,000 at different places under the garb of advance money,” the district forum observed.

Dismissing the contentions put forth by the complainants however, Ganga Travels, contended that the bus driver had not asked for any money.

Observing inconsistencies in the travel agency’s version, the district forum held, “It is quite presumable that when a group of senior citizens opt for visit to religious places, they have in mind to be treated well with all kinds of comfort, convenience and ease during the tour, but this has not been done for which they need to be compensated.”