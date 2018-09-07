Consumer forum fines insurance company ₹2.37 lakh

more-in

A District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum here has directed National Insurance to compensate a policyholder by paying over ₹2.37 lakh for wrongly repudiating a mediclaim policy.

Holding the insurance company guilty of deficiency in services, the consumer panel held, “Repudiation of the claim is not justified and is purely based on conjectures and surmises.

Non-reimbursement of the claim of the complainant on false and frivolous grounds amounts to deficiency in services on the part of the opposite party [the insurance company].”

‘Pre-existing disease’

Dismissing the insurance company’s contention that the complainant had concealed information pertaining to a “pre-existing disease”, the consumer panel observed, “Every disease cannot be termed as pre-existing disease. In this case, the insurer has neither placed on record the proposal form nor led any evidence to prove the existence of pre-existing disease.”

Complainant Praphul Ranjan Singh Brar had alleged that following a knee replacement surgery, the insurance company had repudiated his claim on “imaginary and specious grounds”.

However, the insurance company contended that the complaint was “vexatious and liable to be dismissed.”

The consumer panel further directed the insurance company to pay the complainant a sum of ₹35,000 for mental agony and litigation charges.