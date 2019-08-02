Consumer forum asks builder to pay homebuyer ₹2.75 lakh

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed a private developer to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹2.75 lakh for raising demands for a housing project that did not take off.

Holding the company deficient in services, the consumer panel said, “We find the developer guilty of deficiency of service and unfair trade practice in having unlawfully and unjustifiably raising demands for a project which never took off, failing to enter into any written agreement with the complainant, keeping him in the dark with respect to the progress of the project with no allotment letter and arbitrarily cancelling the investment and forfeiting the deposited amount of ₹2.30 lakh.”

The directions came when Faridabad resident Dinesh Kumar Singhal alleged that despite having paid the booking amount for a flat in a housing project that was to come up in Bhiwadi, the Delhi-based developer, Piyush Colonisers, failed to provide details of the project.

“The complainant, lured by representation, brochures and propaganda made [by the developer] with respect to the said project, booked a flat in May 2006. The complainant was assured that the project was duly approved for financing by banks for loan purposes but when he applied for loan, he was apprised that the said project was not sanctioned. No reply came forth [from the developer] showing their dishonest intent,” the consumer panel observed.

Dismissing contentions put forth by the developer, the consumer panel also said, “...No man of reasonable prudence would mindlessly pay huge amounts of to the builder without getting any iota of knowledge about the status of the project he has invested in.”

Apart from refund of the booking amount paid by the complainant, the consumer panel directed an additional compensation of ₹25,000 for harassment and mental agony caused to the complainant.