Consumer body rejects plea seeking ₹50 cr. damages

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a complaint seeking compensation of ₹50 crore from Bharati Airtel after a SIM card provided by the telecom company allegedly failed to get activated.

Dismissing the complaint for an inflated amount of compensation, the Bench held that consumers should seek “reasonable and fair” compensation for defects or deficiencies.

“Even if the opposite party was deficient in rendering services to him, to the extent alleged in the complaint, a compensation of ₹50 crore, including punitive damages amounting to ₹20 crore, can by no logic of reasoning be said to be worth examination,” the consumer panel said.

The observations came when the apex consumer disputes redressal forum was hearing a complaint which said that despite porting a Vodafone number to Airtel, the latter had failed to activate the SIM card.

While dismissing the complaint, the Bench held, “The compensation claimed by the complainant for the deficiencies attributed to the opposite party is vastly exaggerated and without any rational, basis or justification.”