Consultant ‘fabricated documents’ with ‘malintent’, The Wire says in complaint

News portal accuses Devesh Kumar of working ‘with a view to damaging The Wire and its reputation’

Arnabjit Sur New Delhi
October 31, 2022 01:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The office of The Wire in Delhi. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

In a police complaint against its former consultant Devesh Kumar, news portal  The Wire has alleged that he had “malintent” towards the organisation and had supplied “fabricated documents and materials” for their series of stories, later retracted, which claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya had used special privileges provided to him by tech giant Meta to take down over 700 social media posts.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the complaint was received on Saturday and its contents are being probed. No FIR has been lodged yet.

An FIR was lodged against the news portal on the complaint by Mr. Malviya on Saturday, naming founding editors Siddharth Varadarajan, M.K. Venu and Sidharth Bhatia, as well as Deputy Editor and Executive News Producer Jahnavi Sen, under IPC Sections related to cheating and forgery, claiming that they “maligned” and “tarnished” Mr. Malviya’s reputation through “fabricated stories”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the complaint by  The Wire, accessed by  The Hindu, the news portal said it was clear that Mr. Kumar had “malintent towards  The Wire and its editors and staff and has fabricated and supplied documents, emails and other materials such as videos with a view to damaging  The Wire and its reputation”. It added: “He has done so either on his own or at the behest of other unknown persons.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The complaint stated that Mr. Kumar was employed as a consultant by  The Wire on a monthly basis from April 2021 to July 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app