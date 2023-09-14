ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker falls to his death off building in east Delhi

September 14, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - New Delhi

The landlord, who did not provide adequate safety gear to the workers, has been bound down: DCP (East)

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of a building where he was working in east Delhi’s Old Kondli, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim, Surender Singh, succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Kalyanpuri on Tuesday by the building’s landlord, Inderpal Singh.

Ms. Guguloth said the landlord had provided no safety gear to the workers at the site, adding, “There were also no safety nets or other arrangements for those working on the upper floors.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case under Indian Penal Code Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered and the landlord has been bound down, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US