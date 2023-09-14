Construction worker falls to his death off building in east Delhi

September 14, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - New Delhi

A 55-year-old construction worker died after falling from the third floor of a building where he was working in east Delhi’s Old Kondli, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim, Surender Singh, succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Kalyanpuri on Tuesday by the building’s landlord, Inderpal Singh.

Ms. Guguloth said the landlord had provided no safety gear to the workers at the site, adding, “There were also no safety nets or other arrangements for those working on the upper floors.”

A case under Indian Penal Code Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered and the landlord has been bound down, she added.

