‘Construction damaging trees at St. Stephen’s’

Forest Department officials on Wednesday said that roots of around 10 trees at St. Stephen’s College here were found to be “exposed” due to construction activities and that the department would file a complaint with Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against the principal.

“We have found some videos in which some hedge plants have been uprooted. We are looking into whether it falls under the definition of trees. We will file a complaint with Delhi Police tomorrow,” a Forest Department official said.

On Wednesday morning, officials went to the college following a tip-off that a tree on the campus that was around 100-year-old was being felled. They were denied entry. In the afternoon, they were allowed inside, but they did spot any felled tree. They found out “damaged” roots and a tree that was pruned “without permission”. Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, 13 teachers of the college wrote to Mr. Varghese demanding construction activity allegedly being carried out without the approval of the college’s governing body since May 22 be immediately halted. They also reported “illegal encroachment”.

The construction of a parking lot was started without any notice to the teachers, they said. Demanding that action on this be taken at the earliest, they also wrote that there was no pressing need for a parking lot in the area.