Construction ban: Delhi CM announces financial aid of ₹5,000 for 10,000 workers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a financial aid of ₹5,000 each to over 10,000 construction workers registered with the government, following a ban on construction and demolition work in the Capital due to air pollution.

The ban on construction activities was declared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi and NCR on October 29, the day when the city’s air quality crossed into the “severe” category for the first time this winter.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board collects cess from construction projects for the welfare of the workers and the aid announced by the CM on Wednesday will be given from this fund, officials said. The financial aid will be deposited in the accounts of the registered construction workers by the government, the officials added.

“Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister Manish Sisodia to give ₹5,000 per month as financial support to each construction worker during the period when construction activities are not permitted,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, taking suo-moto cognisance of the deteriorating air quality, the National Commission for Child Rights on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to close down schools and submit an Action Taken Report within 24 hours.

‘Centre to blame’

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed Delhi’s air pollution on the BJP-led Central government. The Minister said that stubble burning could have been decreased by at least 50% had the Central government agreed to the Punjab government’s proposal to provide cash incentives to the farmers to avoid stubble burning.

In response, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have “completely failed” in dealing with air pollution.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who, till the last year, used to accuse Punjab of causing air pollution in Delhi, is now not even uttering a word on the stubble issue even as the incidents of stubble burning in Punjab have increased by 20%,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The Punjab government’s proposal to the Centre, details of which Mr. Rai first made public on October 21, was to provide a cash incentive of ₹2,500 per acre to dispose of crop residues without harming the environment. Of this amount, it was proposed that the governments of Punjab and Delhi pay ₹500, while the Centre pay the remaining ₹1,000. While sharing the details last month, Mr. Rai said the Centre had ‘bluntly’ rejected this proposal.

‘Vehicular pollution major source’

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital improved slightly to the “very poor” category on Wednesday from “severe” category a day earlier, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The city’s air quality is likely to remain largely in the “very poor” category on Thursday, according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

“The air quality is likely to remain in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category on Friday. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday,” the agency said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 376 on Wednesday, down from 424 on Tuesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. official bulletin. A higher AQI suggests a deterioration in the quality of air. An AQI between 301 and 400 is termed “very poor”, and over 401 is considered “severe”.

An analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment, a Delhi-based environmental research and advocacy group, showed that pollution from vehicles was the main reason behind Delhi’s own contribution to the PM2.5 pollutant between October 21-26 (Deepavali was celebrated on October 24), contributing as much as 50% of the spurt in PM2.5 levels.

“The substantial role of vehicles was evident in the day-long congestion that nearly erased the difference between peak and non-peak hours during that week. These indicative findings for the Diwali week of 2022 are also consistent with the findings of a similar analysis carried out for different phases of the previous year’s (2021) winter,” the CSE said in a statement.