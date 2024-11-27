Constitution must evolve with time: Justice Manmohan  

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan said on Tuesday said the Constitution has provided a constant road map for progress but it is a living document that must evolve with time “while staying true to the values that have made India a vibrant democracy”.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Delhi High Court on Constitution Day, he said the judiciary is standing at the cusp of history where real challenges are staring at the legal fraternity.

“We all, being the members of the legal fraternity, shoulder an onerous responsibility to take tough measures to ensure that judicial institutions live up to the trust and confidence reposed in them by the citizens of this great nation,” he said.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Before that, the day was observed as Law Day.

Mr. Manmohan, accompanied by other judges of the High Court, also unveiled the Preamble Plaque in the court premises.

“Access to justice should never be a privilege for a few. It should be a right available to all, particularly to the marginalised and the vulnerable,” he said.

The Chief Justice added, “The Constitution of India has held us together, constantly reminding us of a unique characteristic that is unity in diversity. The constitutional courts have contributed enormously to strengthening the constitutional resolve of creating an egalitarian democracy and developing scientific tempers”.