Constitution driving force for my govt., says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Constitution has been the driving force for his government over the last five years and therefore the results of governance are visible.

“If our Constitution is honestly implemented even for a single day, India will become number one in the world. We in Delhi have implemented it despite several hurdles coming our way,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He was addressing thousands of school students and teachers at the culmination of the Constitution at 70 Campaign that was being run in all Delhi government schools.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has managed to fulfil Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s dream of providing equality to everyone. “Being people’s Chief Minister, children from both privileged and unprivileged families are equal to me. I cannot and should not differentiate between them. And so, our motive was to provide quality education. All the students in Delhi will receive the same level of education irrespective of their family background,” the CM said.

He added that the same principle they applied to education was also applied to providing water, electricity and other basic necessities like healthcare and increasing the minimum wages.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was also present at the function and announced the Delhi government’s decision to include the preamble of the Constitution in all textbooks as the first page, irrespective of subjects, so that the children shall constantly be reminded of the Constitutional values and inspired to live them.

Mr. Sisodia said that in the three month campaign, lakhs of students and thousands of teachers extensively reflected upon the vision behind the principles — liberty, equality and fraternity — and explored ways to meaningfully live these principles further, as envisioned in the Constitution.