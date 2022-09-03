Constitute board to assess disability of postgraduate course applicant: HC

Direction issued on basis of plea filed by MBBS doctor

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI:
September 03, 2022 00:16 IST

The trauma centre of AIIMS hospital | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The High Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to form a board of experts to assess the disability of an MBBS doctor who has been declared ineligible to pursue a postgraduate-level medical course.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said the board would specifically determine whether the woman doctor in question would be able to perform the functions expected from a postgraduate specialist doctor. The Judge told the board to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover on or before September 14.

The court issued its order while hearing a plea by the MBBS doctor who contended that despite being a person with benchmark disability, under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, she had been declared ineligible to pursue a postgraduate-level medical course.

The petitioner said she has been declared ineligible on the basis of a certificate of disability for NEET admissions issued by Safdarjung Hospital, which certified her as 100% disabled.

The High Court asked the petitioner to be present before the AIIMS board of doctors for her medical examination on September 5. The court also issued notices and sought responses from the Centre, National Medical Commission and Safdarjung Hospital on the issue.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the woman was unfairly disallowed admission in the course concerned as her disability is shown to be more than 80%.

Mr. Bansal argued that the Safdarjung Hospital failed to appreciate a March 13, 2019 notification of the National Medical Commission (NMC), according to which people with more than 80% disability can be permitted admission on a case-to-case basis.

Mr. Bansal said Safdarjung Hospital did not allow the petitioner to wear her calliper during the assessment, because of which the procedure to determine her disability was flawed.

