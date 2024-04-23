Constitute AIIMS medical board to examine Kejriwal, orders Delhi court

April 23, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to examine Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and decide on his demand for the administration of insulin to keep his blood sugar levels in check.

However, it rejected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener’s demand for daily online consultation with a doctor.

“....in the event of any requirement for specialised consultation, the Tihar Jail authorities shall consult the AIIMS medical board comprising a senior endocrinologist/diabetologist, as per the request already sent by the DG (Prisons),” the court said.

The order came amid allegations by the ruling AAP in Delhi that the CM, a diabetic, has been denied access to insulin doses by the Tihar Jail authorities despite repeated requests by him amid fluctuating blood sugar levels.

After the DG (Prisons) wrote a letter to AIIMS seeking a diabetologist for him, the party on Sunday alleged that the jail officials have been denying proper care to the CM and “lying” about his treatment till now.

While hearing a plea filed by the CM, Special Judge Kaveri Bajwa of the Rouse Avenue Courts also said Mr. Kejriwal will continue to be provided with home-cooked food, subject to the condition that it shall strictly be in compliance with the diet prescribed by the medical board.

“The jail authorities shall ensure that there is no further deviation from the medically prescribed diet, as aforesaid, and in case of any non-compliance, the jail authorities shall immediately bring it to the notice of this court,” the order read.

The direction came as the court noted that the Delhi CM’s food coming from his home was “quite different from the diet prescribed by his own doctor”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged that the CM was deliberately eating mangoes, sweets and other food items sent from home to spike his sugar levels and use the same as ground to get bail.

‘Stand vindicated’

AAP welcomed the court order directing the formation of a medical board to examine the CM.

“The court’s decision makes it clear that there is no diabetes specialist in Tihar Jail,” Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, the CM wrote to the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, accusing them of issuing a false statement over the insulin issue under “political pressure”.

The jail administration had issued a statement on Sunday saying “the issue of insulin was neither raised by Mr. Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors”.

In a letter that was also shared by Delhi Minister Atishi on her X handle, the CM said he had been asking for insulin doses daily for the past 10 days.

“I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were three peaks in the sugar levels every day — between 250-320 mg/dL. I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 mg/dL every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?” Mr. Kejriwal wrote.

The Tihar administration in the statement also said senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Mr. Kejriwal though a video call on April 20.

“After a 40-minute detailed consultation, Mr. Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed regularly,” the statement said.

However, the CM said, “AlIMS doctors never assured any such thing. They said that they will see all data and then give their advice.”

