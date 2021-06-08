Constables served show-cause notices for ‘amusement videos’

A woman head constable and a male constable — posted in Model Town police station — have been served show-cause notices for uploading amusement videos in uniforms on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

The notice, served by DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani, said the two officials prepared amusement videos while on duty during the lockdown and also flouted COVID guidelines by not wearing masks. “Being members of a disciplined force, their conduct appears to be unprofessional in the discharge of their official duties,” the order read. The officials told to explain their conduct in the next 15 days.