Constable’s pistol misfires outside envoy’s home

NEW DELHI

23 June 2021 23:18 IST

Police say it was an accident; no one injured as bullet pierced roof of PCR van

A woman constable stationed outside the house of of an Israeli diplomat accidentally fired off a shot while she was allegedly handling her service pistol on Wednesday evening, the police said.

On Wednesday at 6.50 p.m., information was received from security officer, Israel Embassy, that a PCR staffer had misfired a round at the residence of Israeli Embassy attaché at Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar.

The police found that the woman constable of the PCR unit, stationed outside the diplomat’s house, accidentally fired a round while handling the 9mm pistol.

However, no one was hurt in the incident as the bullet pierced the roof of the police van, a senior police officer said.

Inquiry under way

The crime team was also called to the spot, the police said, adding further inquiry is under way.

Earlier in January this year, a minor blast had occurred outside the Israeli Embassy, located in a high-security zone of the Capital.

Security was beefed up outside the embassy as well as the residences of the diplomats.