Constable’s last rites performed in presence of medical team

The last rites of Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar, who died of COVID-19 two days ago, were performed on Thursday in the presence of his family members and senior police officers.

According to guidelines, in case of a COVID-19 death, a post-mortem is not conducted and therefore, the constable’s mortal remains were taken straight from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Punjabi Bagh cremation ground in the afternoon.

Outside the cremation ground Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Manish Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya, Station House Officers of different police stations of the district and a few other officials were present.

Kumar’s brother, father, brother-in-law, father-in-law and a few others from his village were also present.

As the ambulance carrying the constable’s body entered the crematorium, flowers were showered on the vehicle to bid him a final goodbye.

An officer present at the site said that according to the protocol, the body was taken inside the cremation ground by the medical team while everyone else waited outside.

Ms. Arya said that she had spoken to Kumar’s family on Tuesday and again on Wednesday and expressed her condolences.

Commissioner of Police, S.N. Shrivastava, in a tweet, said that he had spoken to the family on Tuesday and assured that Delhi Police will provide all help.

In a parallel development, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, condoling the Constable’s death, announced on Twitter that the Delhi government will provide his family with an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore.