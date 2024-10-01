Constable’s killing: main accused arrested, other sent to police custody

The police on Monday arrested Dharmender, alias Bhandre, the main accused in the brutal killing of a constable in Nangloi.

The other accused, Rajnish, who was arrested a day earlier, was produced before a city court, which sent him to three-day police custody.

A senior officer said Dharmender, 39, was driving the car that mowed down constable Sandeep Malik and dragged him for 10 metres.

Rajnish was sitting next to Dharmender when the incident occurred, the officer added.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday near Veena Enclave when the on-duty constable, who was wearing plain clothes, was going towards Railway Road from the Nangloi police station.

According to the FIR registered in the case, the constable had rebuked Dharmender and Rajnish for drinking on the road.

Following this, the two got angry, drove on and hit Malik’s motorcycle from behind, dragging him till their vehicle hit a stationary car.

Caught on CCTV

The gruesome incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The police said Dharmender had run away, leaving the car at the crime spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said, “Dharmender is being interrogated by our team”. He added that the prime accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday. The police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.