Constables donate blood to rape victim; man held

NEW DELHI

26 September 2020 02:04 IST

Police get woman admitted to AIIMS

Three Delhi Police Constables donated blood to a pregnant rape victim and also arrested the accused in the case, said officials on Friday.

On pretext of marraige

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, on September 1, a 20-year-old nine-month pregnant woman approached the police stating that she was raped by a man on the pretext of marriage.

She also told them that after the incident, the accused escaped to Jharkhand.

Advertising

Advertising

Next, Sub-Inspector Nitesh registered a case on charges of rape and arrested the accused from Jharkhand on September 3, Mr. Thakur said.

The accused had also promised the woman a job in Delhi, the officer said.

“Due to this trauma in pregnancy period, the victim suffered blood loss and her health condition deteriorated. No one from her family was available for taking her care,” Mr. Thakur said. At this point, Ms. Nitesh admitted the girl to AIIMS and three Constables — Yogesh, Rahul and Sandeep — donated blood for her recovery, the DCP said.

On September 19, the victim gave birth to a baby girl and the condition of both the mother and child is said to be stable.