Constable who died after illness tests positive

NEW DELHI

07 June 2020 01:34 IST

Two days after a Delhi Police constable passed away in a city hospital, his test report showed he was COVID-19 positive. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in the police force.

The COVID-19 report of constable Rahul was received on Friday evening and he was cremated on Saturday at Punjabi Bagh crematorium, his father said. Rahul passed away on Wednesday at Safdarjung Hospital and his body was kept in the mortuary as the report was awaited.

The constable was posted in the HAX Branch of North-East district and resided in Mandoli with his family. He was from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.

The police said that Rahul was on medical leave since November 2019 and had been undergoing treatment for lung ailments for the last six months in different hospitals. “He was being treated at a hospital in Lado Sarai and was shifted here in Safdarjung Hospital on June 2 after his condition worsened,” the officer said.

Around 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Rahul’s father called the police control room and stated that his son died of COVID-19. Rahul is survived by his wife and 7-year-old son.

Last month, constable Amit, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey died of COVID-19.