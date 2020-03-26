Constable suspended for vandalising vegetable carts

A Delhi police constable posted in Central district was suspended on Thursday for allegedly vandalising vegetable carts during lockdown, officers said.

The incident happened in Nehru Nagar area where a police constable posted under Ranjit Nagar police station asked vegetable vendors to leave. There were customers and vendors were busy dealing with them. The constable asked the vendors to leave again and an argument broke when vendors said food items come under essential services. The policeman then overturned three vegetables carts and threatened to arrest the vendors.

“We got to know about the incident after he received a video of the incident from a local resident. Constable Rajbir of Ranjit Nagar police station, seen in the video, has been suspended with immediate effect for his misconduct. All other police staff in the district have been sensitised in this regard,” said Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (Central).

The police said that the video surfaced online on Wednesday, following which the constable was suspended on Thursday.

However, there were numerous complaints of policemen beating people associated with essential services, like delivery boys, vegetable vendors and newspaper hawkers.

“We have set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share with us difficulties faced by them, so that we can solve them,” said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Delhi police PRO.

Curfew passes have been issued to them and the police have assured the delivery agents associated with e-commerce of ensuring smooth movement of essential goods, he added.