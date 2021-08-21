Delhi

Constable suspended for assaulting fireman

A constable has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a fireman in Samaypur Badli, the police said on Friday.

Constable Jitender assaulted and abused a Delhi Fire Services employee who stopped him from driving on the wrong side of the road on Thursday at 6 p.m., they said.

Video of the incident shows the constable [in plain clothes] abusing and assaulting a fireman.

The constable can be seen holding a wooden stick and trying to snatch the fireman’s phone. The fireman was at that time heading towards the fire station to refill the vehicle, the police said, adding that Jitender was not drunk at the time of the incident.

Based on the complaint of the fireman, a case under relevant sections has been registered.


