Constable succumbs to deadly virus

New Delhi

08 July 2020 23:24 IST

A 40-year-old police constable, who was undergoing treatment for liver related complications at a hospital here, passed away 12 days after he was tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

Constable Yogender Yadav, who was posted in Paschim Vihar West police station, was admitted in Park Hospital on June 12 due to liver-related ailment. He was then tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25 and passed away on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

He hailed from Balaha Kalan village, Narnaul in Haryana and lived with his family in police colony, Paschim Vihar, he said. He is survived by wife — Rekha (32) and two children —Lakshay Yadav (14) and daughter Akshu Yadav (3), the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal took to Twitter and offered condolences to the family. “Deeply saddened at the death of Ct. Yogender who lost his life in fight against Covid-19. A great loss for the organisation. @DelhiPolice will extend all possible help to his family.My deepest condolences ! [sic],”he tweeted.

So far, around 2,000 Delhi police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of them, 1,300 have recovered and resumed their duty. At least 11 police personnel have died due to the virus so far, the police said.