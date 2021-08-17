Constable shoots at self, undergoing treatment

A 36-year-old Constable allegedly shot at himself while on duty with his service pistol on Monday morning. He is undergoing treatment, the police said.

A senior officer said the incident happened when the Constable was on picket duty at Vasant Vihar police station. “A PCR call was received at 6 a.m. regarding the incident. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he is still undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.