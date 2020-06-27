Constable shoots at colleague inside police station

A Delhi Police constable shot at his collegaue inside Seemapuri police station on Friday night. The accused officer has been arrested while the injured is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said that on Friday night, Constable Amod Bhadana posted in Seemapuri police station returned from his beat duty and was having dinner on the first floor room around 10.30 p.m. when the incident happened.

The police said that Constable Ravindar Nagar came to the room and the two had an argument over something after which Ravindar suddenly took out his service pistol and fired at Amod. The bullet hit his chest after which he fell down.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He was operated upon and is said to be battling for life.

Mr. Sharma said that Constable Ravindar has been suspended and arrested. A case on charges of attempt to murder has been registered in connection with the incident.