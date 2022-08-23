Constable, security guard assaulted by two men in Delhi hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

A Delhi police constable and a security guard were assaulted by two men in an inebriated state in east Delhi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Monday following a scuffle over entry inside the ward.

The police said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday where both parties were seen assaulting each other. “Hospital property was also damaged by the miscreants,” a senior police officer added. A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the police received a call at the Kalyanpuri police station from the hospital regarding assault on duty constable by some persons.

Mother admitted

“Initial enquiry revealed that a person identified as Shubham, along with his friend Sagar, came to see his mother who was admitted in the hospital and wanted to go inside the ward,” the DCP said.

According to the police, both were in an inebriated condition and on being told by the security guard that only one attendant at a time is allowed in the ward, they argued with the guard and the duty constable.

“The duo then assaulted the guard and the duty constable and also damaged property of the hospital,” the officer said.

A case under sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act has been registered, Ms. Kashyap said.

“With regard to the video circulating on social media platforms, the same is being verified and appropriate action will be taken in due course of time,” the DCP added. She said that another case was registered against two security guards on Shubham’s statement who was also seen getting thrashed by them.