Constable robbed of his bike at knifepoint

A Delhi police constable was robbed of his bike at knifepoint by three persons in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri when he was returning from duty at the Singhu border protest site on Saturday night. The police have registered a case and begun probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said that Constable Mon Raj, a resident of Palam, was coming back home from the Singhu border on Saturday night when the incident happened. “He wasn’t wearing his uniform at the time of the incident. When he reached the elevated road from Peeragarhi to Janakpuri in front of Shahpura, three persons stopped him and threatened to stab him,” the officer said.

The constable got off his bike and stepped back after which the three men who were on a bike themselves robbed his two-wheeler and fled from the place. The victim then lodged his complaint at Vikaspuri police station after which a case under relevant sections was registered. Investigation is under way.

The police said that CCTV footage has been obtained and is being examined. It was been revealed that all the three accused were wearing turban.