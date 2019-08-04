Constable on duty to check bootlegging ‘heckled’ by locals

A police officer, who was patrolling in south-east Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar to check for bootlegging, fired in the air and ran to save his life after he was allegedly heckled by residents who surrounded him, the police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident which went viral on Saturday shows the officer firing in the air and walking backward before he flees the spot. The residents could be seen following him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Gyanesh Kumar said at 12.30 a.m. on Saturday, constable Ramkishan reached Madanpur Khadar's JJ Colony to check bootlegging activities when the incident happened. “Two women — identified as Guddi and Kusum — started arguing with the constable when he was checking. The women and Guddi’s son started manhandling and assaulting the officer and damaged his motorcycle,” Mr. Kumar said.

Following this, the residents gathered around the officer who then fired in the air to disperse the crowd. He then fled off, the police said, adding that Mr. Ramkishan left his bike on the spot.

“He informed senior officers about the incident after which other a team reached the spot and found the bike to be damaged. A crime team was called to the spot for inspection. The constable's medical examination was also done,” Mr. Kumar said.

Two arrested

Based on Mr, Ramkishan's complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered at Kalindi Kunj police station and two persons including a minor were nabbed.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest those who were part of the unlawful assembly. Most of them have locked their houses and fled off. Meanwhile, anti-bootlegging patrolling is also being conducted in the area,” the Additional DCP added.